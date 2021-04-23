Home
>‘We want to create a global superstar from India’
23 Apr 2021
- In the latest dispatch of Mint's ' The Future of', we get into a freewheeling chat with Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director at Facebook India to know more about the content consumption pattern of the users at the world's largest social network during the pandemic, the regulatory ire, future of news, lessons learnt from India, surveillance capitalism, their investment in Jio platforms and so on.