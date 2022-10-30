Web 3 can be big, could boost India's GDP: Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh

Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 07:00 PM IST

In an interview with Meghna Sen, Chingari's CEO an... moreIn an interview with Meghna Sen, Chingari's CEO and Founder Sumit Ghosh talks about the downtrend of cryptocurrency market, the NFTs or Non-fungible tokens, Web3, and more. The Chingari CEO also spoke about India's lack of regulatory clarity on crypto and Web 3.0. He added that Web3 can be as big as the India's IT industry, contributing a lot to India's economic growth over the years