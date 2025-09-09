Rollin’ With The Boss is back with Season 2! In the very first episode, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor at Mint, rides along with Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun. From boardroom diaries to personal insights, Dipali opens up during this candid drive about what it takes to lead a $5 billion textile empire. Don’t miss this power-packed conversation that blends leadership, ambition, and inspiration.
