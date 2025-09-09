Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka On Her Journey From Homemaker To Running A BILLION DOLLAR Business

Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka On Her Journey From Homemaker To Running A BILLION DOLLAR Business

Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 03:07 pm IST Abhishek Singh

Rollin’ With The Boss is back with Season 2! In the very first episode, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor at Mint, rides along with Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun. From boardroom diaries to personal insights, Dipali opens up during this candid drive about what it takes to lead a $5 billion textile empire. Don’t miss this power-packed conversation that blends leadership, ambition, and inspiration.