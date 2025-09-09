Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka On Her Journey From Homemaker To Running A BILLION DOLLAR Business

Updated: 09 Sept 2025, 03:07 pm IST

Rollin’ With The Boss is back with Season 2! In the very first episode, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor at Mint, rides along with Dipali Goenka, CEO of Welspun. From boardroom diaries to personal insights, Dipali opens up during this candid drive about what it takes to lead a $5 billion textile empire. Don’t miss this power-packed conversation that blends leadership, ambition, and inspiration.