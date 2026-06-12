We're Taking Fiction Out Of Science Fiction: Musk After SpaceX Makes Largest Stock Market Debut

Elon Musk rang the Nasdaq opening bell as SpaceX prepares to go public in what could be the biggest IPO in history. The company sold 556 million shares at $135 each, a move that is expected to cement Musk’s status as the world’s first trillionaire once trading begins. Founded in 2002, SpaceX’s public debut marks a historic milestone for the space industry and significantly boosts Musk’s empire, which includes Tesla, xAI, and X.Shares are set to start trading later today. Watch how SpaceX’s massive IPO is set to reshape Elon Musk’s fortune and the future of commercial space travel.