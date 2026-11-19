West Asia Crisis: Trump Sounds Alarm Over Iran's 'Bio Weapons | Details

Is Iran pivoting toward biological and chemical weapons after U.S. strikes crippled its nuclear facilities? U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed there are indications that Tehran is exploring chemical and biological capabilities—arguing that nuclear technology has become far harder for the regime to pursue. In an interview with Fox News, Trump downplayed any immediate danger to Americans on domestic soil while issuing a stark ultimatum: if Tehran attempts such an attack, the United States will wipe them out.