West Asia War Exposes U.S. Missile Stockpile Weakness | Details

According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon has submitted a $67 billion emergency funding request, including $18.2 billion to replenish critical missiles after operations against Iran. The proposal covers Patriot, THAAD, Tomahawk, SM-6 and other precision weapons, plus billions more to accelerate future production. After reportedly firing 13,629 munitions, the US now faces urgent questions over military readiness and whether it can sustain another high-intensity conflict.