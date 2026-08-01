Subscribe

West Asia War Exposes U.S. Missile Stockpile Weakness | Details

According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon has submitted a $67 billion emergency funding request, including $18.2 billion to replenish critical missiles after operations against Iran. The proposal covers Patriot, THAAD, Tomahawk, SM-6 and other precision weapons, plus billions more to accelerate future production. After reportedly firing 13,629 munitions, the US now faces urgent questions over military readiness and whether it can sustain another high-intensity conflict.

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Advertisement
West Asia War Exposes U.S. Missile Stockpile Weakness | Details
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWest Asia War Exposes U.S. Missile Stockpile Weakness | Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story