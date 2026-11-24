Israeli military officials have warned caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that an attack on Iran could trigger a wider war involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. The assessment challenges expectations from Netanyahu and Mossad of a three-to-five-day operation. Netanyahu is also pressing Trump for swift military action, while the U.S. president has threatened another offensive if negotiations fail.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.