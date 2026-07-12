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West Asia War Resumes? U.S. Launches Massive Strikes On Iran Again - Here's Why

The Middle East has seen fresh escalation as President Donald Trump ordered a third round of US military strikes on Iran, according to CENTCOM. Washington said the operation followed an alleged attack by Iran’s IRGC on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the vessel and leaving a crew member missing. Watch the latest developments.

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Published12 Jul 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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West Asia War Resumes? U.S. Launches Massive Strikes On Iran Again - Here's Why
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