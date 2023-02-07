West is still fuelled by Russian oil, India is turning it into west’s fuel

Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Despite sanctions by west on Russian crude, Europe and USA continue to be fuelled by Russian oil. Russian crude is being refined in India and sent to western countries. Processed crude and oil based products are being exported by India to the west in massive quantities. As a fresh set of sanctions will soon be implemented, India is taking centerstage in global oil trade. Watch to find out how Russia is dodging western sanctions.