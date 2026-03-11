Subscribe

WFH Orders, 4-Day Weeks & School Closures: How Asia Is Tackling Oil & Gas Crunch Amid Iran War

Asia Scrambles Amid Iran War Oil Shock: Fuel Limits, 4-Day Weeks & Tax Cuts! Iran’s retaliatory strikes after Khamenei’s killing threaten Strait of Hormuz—1/5 of global oil trade. Brent crude spikes near $119/barrel. Bangladesh: Daily fuel rationing + university closures. Philippines: 4-day work week for public offices. Vietnam: WFH push + possible fuel import tax removal. Taiwan: Tax cuts to offset price hikes. Thailand: 15-day diesel price cap. India: Prioritise domestic LPG/CNG; commercial cylinder shortages in major cities. Governments race to conserve fuel & curb inflation as energy crisis ripples across Asia.

Published11 Mar 2026, 08:21 PM IST
