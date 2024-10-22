What A Starlink Connection In India Would Mean For You & Me | Satellite Spectrum | Ambani Vs Musk

Updated: 22 Oct 2024, 02:17 PM IST

Elon Musk seems to be all ready to bring his satellite internet services, called Starlink to India. This after the telecom minister confirmed that the India's satellite spectrum would be allocated administratively, not through an auction, much to the disappointment of telecos like Reliance Jio. Starlink basically uses a constellation of satellites to deliver internet to even the most remote corners of the planet. Essentially, it means you can get GOOD internet anywhere. So, how exactly would this impact India, what does a Starlink kit look like, and most importantly, what is the advantage of Starlink for you and me? Watch!