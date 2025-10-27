English
‘What About Cruelty Towards Humans?’ Supreme Court Pulls Up States Over Negligence In Stray Dog Case

Updated: 27 Oct 2025, 08:07 pm IST Livemint

India’s Supreme Court slams states over stray dog crisis, orders chief secretaries to court on November 3, 2025, at 10:30 AM! The apex court rages at complete non-compliance with August neutering order, warns of global shame from attacks amid 1.5 crore strays. Delhi-NCR outrage fuels debate. Watch the legal showdown!

 
