What AI can really do for Indian banks | Axis Bank x BCG

PARTNERED Banks are in the risk-taking business, and in a more volatile, interconnected world, that means constantly asking what the emerging risks are. With AI, the possibilities are immense. Not just lower costs and better efficiency, but new revenue and serving customers at costs that weren't possible before. Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, Pranay Mehrotra, MD & Senior Partner, BCG, and Shayan Ghosh, Banking & Financial Services Editor, Mint, on the latest episode of India for the World. Full video: URL