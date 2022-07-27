What are SMART contracts? Are they really the future? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 03:35 PM IST

When you hear the term ‘contracts’, what do you th... moreWhen you hear the term ‘contracts’, what do you think about? A time-consuming process, complex legal jargons, approval from too many intermediaries, and so on. But a ‘smart’ contract is nothing like that. In this video, we will understand: - What is a smart contract with the help of an example to better understand it