What Can You Learn From Warren Buffett’s ‘World Record Mistakes’ | Watch

What Can You Learn From Warren Buffett's 'World Record Mistakes'

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Do you fret over a missed investing opportunity? O... moreDo you fret over a missed investing opportunity? Or worry about picking the wrong stock at the wrong time? A missed opportunity or two or picking the wrong stock doesn’t make you a bad investor. If it did, Warren Buffett, the world’s richest value investor would be known for the mistakes he made and not for his successes. Especially given the quantum of money he puts at stake every time he picks a stock While we are sure you must have heard several stories about the stupendous successes of Buffett over the years. In this video, we will tell you about some of his biggest mistakes and the lessons you can take from them.