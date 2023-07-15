What Chanel CEO Leena Nair Told PM Modi

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledge... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday acknowledged the significant role played by business leaders in strengthening the partnership between India and France. During his visit to France, he met French business leaders, thought leaders, and experts. The PM also met Chanel CEO, Leena Nair who recalled her meeting with the prime minister ‘PM was very keen to support other women and girls in the business. You could see his passion and commitment. Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is an investment hub for everyone.