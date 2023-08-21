What do GST law amendments say? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 12:19 PM IST

The Indian Parliament has approved legislative changes to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's proposal to impose a 28% tax on the full value of deposits made by individuals to online gaming platforms, casinos, and horse racing clubs. The amendments will come into effect from October 1st. The changes make a clear distinction between casual online games and those involving a wager, with only the actionable claims offered by 'online money games' being subject to the 28% tax. The amendments also offer relief by allowing valuation based on the amount paid or deposited by players, excluding previous winnings. The online gaming industry has expressed concerns about the increased tax burden resulting from these amendments.