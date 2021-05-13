What does ‘making it big’ mean in a post-pandemic world?Updated: 13 May 2021, 11:02 AM IST
Management consultant Sandeep Das speaks about his new book for millennials in the corporate world and the impact of the pandemic on the workforce
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Management consultant Sandeep Das speaks about his new book for millennials in the corporate world and the impact of the pandemic on the workforce