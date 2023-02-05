What Does RBI's Financial Stability Report Reveal? | Mint Primer | Mint

RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) reveals the... moreRBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) reveals the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio has been gradually trending downwards from 9.3% in September 2019 to a seven-year low at 5.0% in September 2022, while net non-performing assets have dropped to a 10-year low of 1.3% of total assets. The stress tests in RBI’s Financial Stability Report showed that banks are capable of absorbing shocks even under adverse situations. Let's do an in-depth analysis of the report to determine its trend, the policy actions that have been helpful, and what can be done to make things even better.