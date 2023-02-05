What Does RBI's Financial Stability Report Reveal? | Mint Primer | Mint

RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) reveals the... moreRBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) reveals the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio has been gradually trending downwards from 9.3% in September 2019 to a seven-year low at 5.0% in September 2022, while net non-performing assets have dropped to a 10-year low of 1.3% of total assets. The stress tests in RBI’s Financial Stability Report showed that banks are capable of absorbing shocks even under adverse situations. Let's do an in-depth analysis of the report to determine its trend, the policy actions that have been helpful, and what can be done to make things even better.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.