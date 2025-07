What Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Tax Bill ACTUALLY Says Explained in 5 Minutes

Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 04:20 PM IST

Republicans voted in a dramatic late Saturday session and narrowly cleared a key procedural step as they race to advance President Donald Trump's package of tax breaks, spending cuts and bolstered deportation funds by his July Fourth deadline. But What is Trump's big bold beautiful bill and why is it such a big deal? Here are the top highlights of the bill.