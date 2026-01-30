English
Updated: 30 Jan 2026, 09:36 pm IST Livemint

Google Unveils Project Genie: AI Creates Living, Interactive Worlds from Prompts! Experimental system powered by Genie 3 world model + Gemini reasoning + Nano Banana Pro visuals lets users generate, explore & remix dynamic environments in real time—text, image or upload to build responsive worlds that adapt as you move, fly or drive. No preloading—AI predicts & renders on the fly. Currently limited to US Google AI Ultra subscribers (18+). From research preview to prototype—next leap beyond static AI images!

 
