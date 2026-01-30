Google Unveils Project Genie: AI Creates Living, Interactive Worlds from Prompts! Experimental system powered by Genie 3 world model + Gemini reasoning + Nano Banana Pro visuals lets users generate, explore & remix dynamic environments in real time—text, image or upload to build responsive worlds that adapt as you move, fly or drive. No preloading—AI predicts & renders on the fly. Currently limited to US Google AI Ultra subscribers (18+). From research preview to prototype—next leap beyond static AI images!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.