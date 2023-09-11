What GST data reveals about Indian businesses | Mint Primer | Mint

Granular data from the Goods and Services Tax Netw... moreGranular data from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) provides valuable insights into business composition and tax contributions. This data reveals that a majority of GST-registered businesses are concentrated in a few states, with larger enterprises contributing significantly to sales invoices. While a small percentage of companies drive the majority of GST collections, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) collectively play a substantial role in the economy. Intra-state movement of goods is higher than inter-state movement, as evidenced by e-way bill figures. Compliance levels have improved over time, with tax-return filing and GST collections steadily increasing, particularly post-pandemic. The coming festive months are expected to sustain healthy GST collections.