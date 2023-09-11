What GST data reveals about Indian businesses | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Granular data from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) provides valuable insights into business composition and tax contributions. This data reveals that a majority of GST-registered businesses are concentrated in a few states, with larger enterprises contributing significantly to sales invoices. While a small percentage of companies drive the majority of GST collections, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) collectively play a substantial role in the economy. Intra-state movement of goods is higher than inter-state movement, as evidenced by e-way bill figures. Compliance levels have improved over time, with tax-return filing and GST collections steadily increasing, particularly post-pandemic. The coming festive months are expected to sustain healthy GST collections.