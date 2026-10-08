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What happened on day 1 of the India Mobile Congress event in Delhi? Watch!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi on October 8, with telecom operators, technology companies, policymakers and startups expected to use the four-day event to showcase new technologies and discuss the next phase of connectivity.

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Published8 Oct 2026, 09:02 AM IST
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What happened on day 1 of the India Mobile Congress event in Delhi?
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