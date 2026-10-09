Subscribe

What happened on Day 2 of the India Mobile Congress In New Delhi? Watch!

The 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 is taking place from October 7–10, 2026, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre), New Delhi. Here's a wrap of day 2.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
What happened on Day 2 of the India Mobile Congress In New Delhi?
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhat happened on Day 2 of the India Mobile Congress In New Delhi? Watch!
Advertisement
Read Next Story