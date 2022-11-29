What happens to a life insurance plan after a divorce? | Mint Primer

Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 05:10 PM IST

A couple gets married with the hope of a joyful future together and the dream of living ‘happily ever after.’ At times, though, for one reason or another, things do not work out in a relationship and a married couple decides that it is in their best interest to opt for a divorce. It is never an easy decision, and divorce is often a messy situation. Amidst the many tasks that come with a divorce, life insurance is often overlooked. However, this could lead to messy and uncomfortable situations in the future at the time of one partner’s demise or upon the maturity of the policy. Hence, it is important that both partners look into their life insurance policies. Let us look at what decisions should be made during the divorce process in this video. #lifeinsurance #divorce #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze