What Happens To India If Trillion-Dollar AI Valuations Collapse?

Is the global AI boom turning into a bubble—and could that actually benefit India? As companies worldwide pour billions into artificial intelligence, concerns are rising over high valuations, rising costs and uncertain returns. But India’s position may be different. While not leading the frontier AI race, India is rapidly adopting AI across industries. With relatively lower exposure to inflated AI valuations, Indian markets could appear more resilient in the event of a downturn.