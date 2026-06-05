Subscribe

What Happens To India If Trillion-Dollar AI Valuations Collapse?

Is the global AI boom turning into a bubble—and could that actually benefit India? As companies worldwide pour billions into artificial intelligence, concerns are rising over high valuations, rising costs and uncertain returns. But India’s position may be different. While not leading the frontier AI race, India is rapidly adopting AI across industries. With relatively lower exposure to inflated AI valuations, Indian markets could appear more resilient in the event of a downturn.

Anna Mathew
Published5 Jun 2026, 03:01 PM IST
ai bubble
AI Quick Read
AI
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhat Happens To India If Trillion-Dollar AI Valuations Collapse?
Advertisement
Read Next Story