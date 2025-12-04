Hello User
Business News/ Videos / What IIT Placements Reveal About Hiring Trends In Coming Months: Salary, Companies, Skills & More!

What IIT Placements Reveal About Hiring Trends In Coming Months: Salary, Companies, Skills & More!

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 01:11 pm IST Devina Sengupta

The annual hiring process at IIT campuses is now underway - and the reason why even you should care, is because this reflects the recruitment appetite of India and global companies. Now, this year what Mint has learnt is that you have the usual companies which are offering crore to crore salaries, nothing unusual out there. However, they will also be competing with the likes of a Microsoft, a Tesla, an Airbus, a Boeing, some very interesting health tech startups. Some of them have been founded by IIT alumni themselves. And this year, there's set to be one big shift - watch! #