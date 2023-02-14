What India can do to prevent another Adani-Hindenburg fiasco

Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 01:14 AM IST

The massive sell-off in Adani Group stocks after U... moreThe massive sell-off in Adani Group stocks after US based Hindenburg Research published its report resulted in massive losses to investors. The group lost over $100 billion in market cap. Could such incidences be prevented from reoccurring? What lessons must India learn from it? Watch to find out.