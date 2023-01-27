What India needs to do to be a trillion dollar digital economy

With electronics production, and export doubling e... moreWith electronics production, and export doubling every year, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and information technology recently said that India’s digital economy may touch a trillion dollars over the next few years. Ministry of electronics and information technology believes India would be a trillion dollar economy by 2026.
