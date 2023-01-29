What India needs to do to be a trillion dollar digital economy

Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 04:55 PM IST

With electronics production, and export doubling every year, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and information technology recently said that India's digital economy may touch a trillion dollars over the next few years. Ministry of electronics and information technology believes India would be a trillion dollar economy by 2026. India has already crossed the $1.5 trillion in transactions mark, a sign that supports the government's goal. But there is plenty India still needs to do to make the cut.