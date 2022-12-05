What is ESG investing? | Mint Masterclass

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is a strategy you can use to put your money to work with companies that strive to make the world a better place. What does this mean? Take the example of Lego – children's favourite toy. They use more than 100000 MT of ABS polymer. ABS can't be recycled because it loses sturdiness. But after 66 years of using ABS, now they are finding success with sugarcane-based plastic and recycled PET bottles. Soon they won't be using ABS. In this video, our expert, Sridhar Ramachandran explains what is ESG investing.