What Is Funding Winter For Startups?

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Startups across the World have been experiencing '... moreStartups across the World have been experiencing 'Funding Winter'. What is it and till when will it last? Detangle With MINT Explains In 1 Minute. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg