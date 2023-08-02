What Is Funding Winter For Startups?

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Startups across the World have been experiencing 'Funding Winter'. What is it and till when will it last? Detangle With MINT Explains In 1 Minute. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg