What is Mukesh Ambani's next big plan? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Relianc... moreMukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., will be focusing his attention on the Indian conglomerate’s pivot to green energy. The 65-year-old will oversee strategy, including the building of gigafactories, etc. Know about his plans on the next episode of Mint Primer