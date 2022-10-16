What is Private Equity? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Many promoters complain about Private Equity's beh... moreMany promoters complain about Private Equity's behavior in their companies post-investment. Every promoter wants money after exhausting all available resources either for growth or to turn around. But there is no free lunch and investors are not going to just hand in some high-risk money and pray to God that they get disproportionate returns. PEs get money from their investors and have a responsibility to invest sensibly, manage the investment, and return their money with profits.