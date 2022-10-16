Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / What is Private Equity? | Mint Masterclass

What is Private Equity? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 09:50 PM IST Livemint

Many promoters complain about Private Equity's behavior in their companies post-investment. Every promoter wants money after exhausting all available resources either for growth or to turn around. But there is no free lunch and investors are not going to just hand in some high-risk money and pray to God that they get disproportionate returns. PEs get money from their investors and have a responsibility to invest sensibly, manage the investment, and return their money with profits.