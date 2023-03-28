What is quantum secure communications link? Explained

India’s first quantum secure communications link r... moreIndia’s first quantum secure communications link recently became operational between Sanchar Bhawan (Department of Telecommunications) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC)’s CGO Complex in the national capital Delhi. What is a quantum secure communications link? Why is it being touted as the next frontier? Watch to find out.
