What is Reinsurance? | Mint Masterclass

Reinsurance is also known as insurance for insurer... moreReinsurance is also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance. Reinsurance is the practice whereby insurers transfer portions of their risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement. It reduces the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim
