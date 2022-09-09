What is Reinsurance? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:57 PM IST

Reinsurance is also known as insurance for insurer... moreReinsurance is also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance. Reinsurance is the practice whereby insurers transfer portions of their risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement. It reduces the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim