What is Repo Rate? How does it affect you? | Mint Primer

Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 01:10 PM IST

When the repo rate increases, it impacts loans for... moreWhen the repo rate increases, it impacts loans for cars, houses, education, personal or business loans, credit cards, and mortgages. So What is a repo rate? And how does it affect us? Let us understand that in this video