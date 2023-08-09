What is the future of 10-minute delivery? | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST

The video holds some answers to the future of 10 minute delivery in India. Many of them are facing challenges due to funding shortages, increased competition, and difficulties in making the service economically viable. However, some players such as Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato, and BBNow are still fighting on in 2023, believing that the demand for their services will continue to grow. To attract more customers, these startups need to offer a better assortment of products and expand beyond groceries and essentials. They can also generate revenue through ad monetization by partnering with brands and reaching their target audience more effectively. While it's possible for these rapid delivery apps to turn profitable, several factors need to align for that to happen, such as consolidation in the market and reducing spending on discounts and freebies.