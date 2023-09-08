What is the future of the BRICS? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST

The 15th Annual Brics Summit on August 22nd will be marked by Russia's absence due to potential legal actions. This highlights the diverse challenges and goals within the group—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—aiming to enhance geopolitical relevance. Their differences, nuclear capabilities, economies, and geopolitical stances create a complex dynamic. While the New Development Bank (NDB) and collective desire for a multipolar world underscore Brics' significance, expanding membership, including Iran, Argentina, and Indonesia, could reshape the global landscape. China and Russia seek expansion, while Brazil and India are cautious about maintaining balance and Western rivalry.