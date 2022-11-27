What kind of funding has more scope of growth – Debt or Equity? | Mint Masterclass

Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Moser Baer was a darling of stock market in mid-2000. They expanded from making external hard disks to making TVs, MP3 players, Speakers, solar PV and even entertainment industry. Entire growth was funded by debt of close to ₹3000 crores. Losses mounted and could not service their debt and went bankrupt. Many such companies took too much debt and vanished. But take Star health. They are growing very fast and their growth was mostly funded by private equity like GIC, Westbridge and HNI Mr.Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. They just started making profits. In this video, our expert, Sridhar Ramachandran explores how to strike a balance between debt and equity for funding growth. #debt #equity #finance #mint