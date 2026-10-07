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What RBI's first interest rate hike in nearly 4 years means for your EMIs

The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7, 2026, marking its first rate hike in nearly three years. How does it impact our pockets?

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2026, 05:37 PM IST
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What RBI's first interest rate hike in nearly 4 years means for your EMIs
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