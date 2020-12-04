OPEN APP
Home >Videos >What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020

Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 08:19 PM IST Livemint
  • With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that she can't give a monetary figure that would feature in the 2021 Union Budget, as many details about a possible vaccine were still unknown. Sitharaman said that the government's allocation would depend on factors like number of doses required, and the gap between the various doses. Watch the full video for more.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout