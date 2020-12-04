Home
>Videos
>What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020
What's govt budget for Covid vaccine distribution? FM Nirmala answers #HTLS2020
Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 08:19 PM IST
Livemint
- With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister said that she can't give a monetary figure that would feature in the 2021 Union Budget, as many details about a possible vaccine were still unknown. Sitharaman said that the government's allocation would depend on factors like number of doses required, and the gap between the various doses. Watch the full video for more.