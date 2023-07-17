What the emerging global order looks like | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST

The video focuses on how in a rapidly changing wor... moreThe video focuses on how in a rapidly changing world, a new global order is emerging. This shift challenges the dominance of the US and China, as Russia turns to China for support and trade partnerships. Europe and the US diverge on their approach to China, while countries in East Asia seek alternatives for security. The US aims to disengage from China, but not all countries follow suit. The Middle East undergoes transformations as alliances shift, and India maintains its independence in strategic decision-making. The end of a unipolar world order is recognized, creating opportunities for Europe, Russia, India, and Japan-South Korea to become influential power centers. Explore the complexities and dynamics of this changing global landscape in the video.